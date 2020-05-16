The available data states that so far 5,638 persons have been confirmed positive.

Ghana's recorded deaths have also risen to 28 from 24.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has shot up to 1,460 after some 786 new recoveries, the GHS said on its webpage Friday, May 15, 2020.

An update on the Ghana Health Service website indicates that 44 of the 108 new cases were recorded in Accra, 26 in the Western Region, 16 in the Central Region, and 12 from the Northern Region.

The remaining 10 were recorded in the Ashanti Region; with 5 from the Kumasi sub-metro and the other 5 in Obuasi where some are suggesting there should be a localized lockdown.

The Bono East, Ahafo, and the Savannah Regions have still not registered a case.