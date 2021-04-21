RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court discharges Obinim; drops his case

Evans Annang

Bishop Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of International God’s Way Church (IGWC) has been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.

Bishop Daniel Obinim

The court has also dropped his case of alleged forgery.

This was after the prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Richard Amoah told the court presided by Her Worship Rosemond Agyiri that they wish to withdraw the charges levelled against the accused persons.

Bishop Obinim and Kwabena Okyere were separately put before a Kaneshie Magistrate Court in Accra and both charged with publication of false news and forgery of document contrary to Section 159 (c) of 29, 1960.

The two, together with three others at large, are facing four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, publication of false news and forgery of documents.

The accused persons are alleged to have forged and published a police person wanted to form for the arrest of one Isaac Opoku, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Bishop Obinim allegedly forged and published a Police Persons Wanted Form against a man in Kumasi without official endorsement.

The defence team of the man of God told the court that the defence had from the very beginning maintained that Bishop Obinim was innocent and if the prosecution saw it fit to withdraw the case, they are not opposed to it.

The court subsequently struck out the case as withdrawn and discharged the accused persons who had been going before the court for about 11 months.

