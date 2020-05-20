The Ghana Police Service has revealed in a statement on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Superintendent of Police Juliana Obeng, Bishop Obinim is being investigated for a publication of false news and forgery of a document.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana’s case count now 6,096

The statement also stated that the man of God is being investigated for other offences.

The controversial pastor and founder of the International God’s Way Church was arrested on Tuesday for committing a crime of forgery.

The police say he will reappear before the court on June 1, 2020.

Read the Police full statement below: