Addressing the nation for the 6th time, President Akufo-Addo said based on current development and data gathered on the COVID-19 pandemic, there will continue to be restrictions on the movement of persons in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi by an additional one-week.

He opined that the extension will take effect from 1am, Monday, April 13, 2020.

Government says the additional one-week is expected to help prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

He announced this on a televised address to the nation on Thursday, 9 April 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 378 as at 9 April 2020 with six deaths, two in critical condition and three full recoveries.

President Akufo-Addo also announced that government will absorb 50% of electricity bills for residential and commercial users.

He explained that the electricity bills of people who consumer zero to 50 kw/h would be absorbed for the periods of April, May and June 2020.

He said for residential and commercial users, government would absorb 50 per of the electricity bills using March 2020 as benchmark.