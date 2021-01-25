According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), this puts the nation's active cases at three thousand, five hundred and twenty five (3,525).
The number of deaths also stand at 367.
In a press briefing in Accra, Dr. Kuma Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS said all the 16 regions in the country have an active case.
"Positivity rate for the airport continues to rise, that is if you look at the airports alone. But it is the cumulative positivity that is 0.65 but if you them month by month you can see there is an increasing trend in the positivity rate," Dr. Aboagye said during his briefing.
The figures show that the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions are the most impacted in that order. Accra has more than half of the total caseload which has passed the 60,000 mark.
Below is the regional case counts
Greater Accra Region - 35,197
Ashanti Region - 11,738
Western Region - 3,351
Eastern Region - 2,706
Central Region - 2,215
Volta Region - 859
Bono East Region - 802
Western North Region - 695
Bono Region - 645
Northern Region - 620
Upper East Region - 563
Ahafo Region - 537
Oti Region - 246
Upper West Region - 161
Savannah Region - 63
North East Region - 25