According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), this puts the nation's active cases at three thousand, five hundred and twenty five (3,525).

The number of deaths also stand at 367.

In a press briefing in Accra, Dr. Kuma Aboagye, the Director General of the GHS said all the 16 regions in the country have an active case.

"Positivity rate for the airport continues to rise, that is if you look at the airports alone. But it is the cumulative positivity that is 0.65 but if you them month by month you can see there is an increasing trend in the positivity rate," Dr. Aboagye said during his briefing.

The figures show that the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western regions are the most impacted in that order. Accra has more than half of the total caseload which has passed the 60,000 mark.

Below is the regional case counts

Greater Accra Region - 35,197

Ashanti Region - 11,738

Dr Kuma Aboagye

Western Region - 3,351

Eastern Region - 2,706

Central Region - 2,215

Volta Region - 859

Bono East Region - 802

Western North Region - 695

Bono Region - 645

Northern Region - 620

Upper East Region - 563

Ahafo Region - 537

Oti Region - 246

Upper West Region - 161

Savannah Region - 63

North East Region - 25