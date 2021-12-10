COVID-19: GHS reviews protocols at KIA for international travellers

“The current increase in cases together with the detection of the Omicron variant among international arrivals and the expected increase during the festive season call for urgent actions to prevent a major surge in COVID- 19 cases in Ghana,” the GHS December 9 statement stated.

The GHS also revealed that cases from the airport have accounted for about 60% of the total cases recorded in the country in the last two weeks.

The new Covid protocols at the KIA include;

The GHS has directed that all persons 18 years and above arriving in Ghana from December 12 must provide proof of full vaccination.

All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents who are currently outside the country and intend to return within 14 days from the midnight of 12th December 2021 are exempted.

See below the GHS review of COVID-19 protocols for international travellers;

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana has received one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the US government under the COVAX facility.

Since September, the United States has donated 5.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Ghanaian people.