According to him, access to healthcare is a human right and the government must prioritise the construction of well-equipped health facilities.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Mahama said such a move would make it easier for every Ghanaian to have access to quality healthcare.

NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama

“The outbreak of #COVID19 has demonstrated yet again that a strong healthcare system is vital for any country. Access to healthcare is a human right!” Mahama wrote.

“We have to develop telemedicine tools to support the construction and provision of modern and well-equipped health facilities across the country.

“This will make it easier for every Ghanaian to access quality healthcare. Together, we will build a future.”

John Mahama's Facebook post

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has previously criticised the Akufo-Addo government for abandoning projects started by his administration.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has promised to construct 88 new hospitals in the 88 districts to boost health delivery across the country.

The President said 10 hospitals will be built in the Ashanti region, nine in the Volta region, nine in the Central region, eight in the Eastern region and seven in the Greater Accra region.

Also, seven of the hospitals will be built in Upper East, five each in the Northern, Oti, Upper West and the Bono regions, while four will be built in the Western North and Western regions.

Meanwhile, the Ahafo and Savannah regions will have three district hospitals, two in Bono East, and two more in North East Regions.