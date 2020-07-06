Ghana remains one of the countries in West Africa which continues to record positive cases of the Coronavirus.

The last update as announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Sunday, July 5, indicates that the country’s caseload is 20,085.

122 persons have also died after contracting the deadly contagion. The number of active cases are 5,093 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 14,870.

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at what it means to be an Asymptomatic COVID-19 patient following the wrong interpretation by former deputy minister for Trade, Carlos Ahenkorah.

The legislator who had tested positive for the disease visited a voter registration center when he was supposed to be observing self-isolation. His action was widely criticized by the public, forcing him to resign from his post as a deputy minister.

Before I delve into the World Health Organization’s definition and explanation of what it means to be asymptomatic COVID patient, it is important to also note that the coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through direct contact, droplets of saliva while coughing or discharge from the nose when sneezing.

According to the WHO or scientist, asymptomatic means a person has been infected by the virus but does not feel sick or develop any symptoms.

This is different from pre-symptomatic, which means a person does not show the symptoms in the early stages of the illness but develops them later on.

For those who are not asymptomatic, the time between infection and the onset of symptoms can range from one to 14 days. Most infected people show symptoms within five to six days.

So it is not true that if you are asymptomatic you cannot transmit the COVID-19 virus, rather asymptomatic transmission refers to transmission of the virus from a person, who does not develop symptoms.

The general consensus among health officials and experts is that asymptomatic people can spread coronavirus.

Some of the ways an asymptomatic patient can spread the virus include spitting, coughing, and sneezing.

Infection can also be passed on through direct contact with others or by contaminating surfaces and objects.

To stay safe the WHO advises that it is recommended to wash your hands frequently with soap and water, keep surfaces and objects clean and wear face masks, especially in crowded places.