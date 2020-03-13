In a statement signed by the Director of Communication in the Office of the First Lady, the cancellation of the event was as a result of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ghana, announced by the Ministry of Health on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

"The Office of the First Lady entreats all Ghanaians to take good care of themselves.

"We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the following precautionary measures," it added.

The statement said "It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthily, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

"Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and breathing difficulty and call the following numbers immediately: 0509497700, 0558439868."

This year's IWD is on the theme: "I am generation equality: Realising women's rights" and sought to rally all people around the globe to ensure a gender-equal society, 25 years after the Beijing Declaration and Platforms for Action which aimed at empowering women and girls.