The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday, with the injured policewoman identified as Lance Corporal Francisca Tenge.

Both the police officer and soldier were on ‘Operation Covid-Safety’ duties at the same checkpoint.

It is currently not clear what led to the shooting incident, but reports suggest it was unintentional.

3 News, however, reports that the soldier has since been removed from his duty post and placed under military detention.

Meanwhile, the policewoman is said to have sustained injuries on the lower part of her leg and has since been admitted at the Tema General Hospital.