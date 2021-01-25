According to the GHS, the re-opening of schools is not being affected with the increase in case counts.

In a press conference in Accra, the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye said so far only 3 cases have been recorded in schools across the country.

He said two of the cases were recorded in two schools in the Upper West Region and one school in the Western Region.

According to Dr. Aboagye, in one of the cases in the Upper West Region, the student had a record of undertaking some activity in Burkina Faso.

He was hopeful that the number of cases will remain at the lowest.

“For the one week that schools have reopened, we’ve only recorded 3 cases. Two in Upper West and one case in Daboase in the Western Region. And we hope it continues like that,” he remarked.

School pupils in Ghana

The GHS has also disclosed that Ghana is currently averaging 600 COVID-19 cases per day.

Dr. Kuma Aboagye said that “covid is thriving on our very way life thus it is high time we modify and discipline our ourselves to stop the spread of this deadly virus”.

He indicated the critical and severe cases are increasing especially in Greater Accra.

He disclosed 1085 cases have been recorded from the Kotoka International Airport with an increasing positivity rate.

Out of the figure, 62% are males with the remaining percentage being females.