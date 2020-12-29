According to its Executive Director Kofi Asare, much more premium must be placed on enforcement and adherence to the COVID 19 when school reopens to avoid a spread of the disease among students which may warrant another closure.

“As a nation, our commitment to comply with the protocols is what will make the difference whether we can open schools definitely or not. But, I think we can because we actually operated schools when we were recording an increase in community spread, but we managed the situation until examinations were completed. So we are counting on the government’s readiness to supply necessary kits on time, so we can have a safe reopening”, he told Citi news.

Academic work has been partially suspended since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

However, educational institutions were subsequently reopened for final year students to complete their academic work and also sit for their exit exams and for continuing students to complete their academic terms.

READ ALSO: Punish Techiman South returning officer for failing to collate the results - Samson Ayenini

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has hinted that the government would be deciding on the fate of education in a cabinet meeting on December 30.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is receiving briefings from the COVID-19 Technical Taskforce on limited school re-openings and will make a firm decision on whether schools should reopen in January.

“We know that parents are anxious rightly so. Many of us are parents but schools have to be opened in a careful manner so that we do not have a second wave of infection. The president is just about to take a final decision. He continues to gather both the reports and scenarios. By the 30th when the cabinet is done, a firm decision will be taken,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.