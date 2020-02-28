Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement said Lagos State has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and reported it to the Federal Ministry of Health.
The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in January 2020.
This development has caused a lot of panic in the West African sub-region since many believe Nigerians move a lot across the region.
Despite Ghana being free of the virus, here are 5 things one has to take note of and do regularly to stay safe during this pandemic outbreak.
- Wash your hands: according to WHO, around 80 percent of all infectious diseases are transmitted via the hands. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water several times a day. Avoid shaking hands when greeting people. Disinfect your hands with a hand disinfectant.
- Cough or sneeze into a tissue. When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue.
- After using a tissue, dispose of it in a waste bin and then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
- If you do not have a tissue, cough or sneeze into the crook of your arm. This is more hygienic than covering your mouth with your hands. And the same applies: wash your hands with soap and water.
- Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.