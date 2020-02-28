Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement said Lagos State has confirmed its first case of COVID-19 and reported it to the Federal Ministry of Health.

The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the outbreak in China in January 2020.

This development has caused a lot of panic in the West African sub-region since many believe Nigerians move a lot across the region.

Despite Ghana being free of the virus, here are 5 things one has to take note of and do regularly to stay safe during this pandemic outbreak.