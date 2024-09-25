Democracy Hub Demo: Police tolerance and conduct remarkable - Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

In an interview with Peacefmonline on Tuesday, Mr Ofosu Nkansah said the police exhibited maturity often associated with advanced democracies.

“We all saw that in the face of provocation, our police remained calm and professional. This is a complete departure from previous governments where citizens exercising their rights were assaulted by the police. I commend the leadership of the police service and urge them to continue making Ghana proud among the committee of nations.”

On Sunday, 22nd September, violent demonstrators attacked officers of the police service at the 37 Intersection in Accra, leading to the arrest of 42 protesters, including some of the event's conveners.

Footage from the scene shows protesters engaging in physical altercations with law enforcement officers, pushing down police barricades, and attacking personnel who were attempting to prevent the demonstrators from gathering at the busy intersection.

On Saturday, 21st September, the first day of the three-day protest, demonstrators blocked the intersection in all directions using vehicles and stones, set fires, harassed other road users, and banged on vehicles. Some protesters even played football in the middle of the road, adding to the disruption.

The Ghana Police Service had earlier issued a stern warning to the organisers, describing the demonstrators' actions as “unGhanaian, uncivil, and unlawful.” The police statement highlighted the severe inconvenience caused to the public, including commuters being stuck in traffic for hours, people in need of medical care facing delays in reaching hospitals, and families struggling to deliver supplies to loved ones at medical facilities. Additionally, there were significant disruptions to cultural and social events, such as funerals, as well as commercial activities, with people missing flights and being unable to access their businesses.

In their assessment, the police concluded that the demonstrators had no intention of staging a peaceful protest and warned that they would not allow any gatherings at the 37 Intersection. Instead, they proposed seven alternative locations for the protest, pledging to provide security if the demonstrators complied. However, the police warned that if protesters insisted on blocking the 37 Intersection, officers would use all lawful means to ensure the free movement of traffic and prevent undue inconvenience to the public.

Despite these warnings, demonstrators converged at the 37 Intersection, leading to the violent confrontation. According to the police, protesters attempted to use unapproved routes, sparking the clash with law enforcement.