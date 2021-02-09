He said the prayer approach being espoused by Ghanaian leaders will only worsen our plight.

The veteran journalist said: "when the virus started spreading, what were we told? Our government-organized days and nights of prayers to drive away from the virus. We were told to pray. We’ve prayed for one year long and the virus continues to kill. It has killed my brother. My brother was a prominent member of the Scriptures Union of Ghana and a faithful attendee of the Ridge Church. He used to shout and pray but he died."

He continued “A lot of people believe in prayers. They are entitled to believe in it but prayer cannot be a national policy for fighting a virus. It is reckless. It is foolish for a nation faced with this pandemic to resort to prayers because we do know that all over the world it has not solved the problem”.

President Akufo-Addo

Ghana's COVID-19 total case count stands at 72,328 with 65,149 recoveries after recording 795 new cases.

8 new deaths have also been recorded in less than 24 hours pushing Ghana's death toll to 472.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 42,312

Ashanti Region - 13,092

Western Region - 4,043

Eastern Region - 3,109

Central Region - 2,458

Volta Region - 1,131

Bono East Region - 882

Northern Region - 802

Upper East Region - 755

Western North Region - 729

Bono Region - 705

Ahafo Region - 563

Oti Region - 250

Upper West Region - 239

Savannah Region - 68

North East Region - 37