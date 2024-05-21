Don't think Ghanaians are gentle- Archbishop Duncan-Williams warns politicians

He underscored the severe implications of the current situation, pointing out the mass exodus of healthcare professionals as a significant concern.

The Archbishop warned that without immediate and effective action, Ghanaians could be compelled to seek refuge in foreign countries due to internal strife.

“There is too much pain and suffering in this country. All our doctors and nurses are leaving. We pray that things will be managed with transparency and fairness to prevent us from becoming refugees in other countries," he asserted, highlighting the critical state of the nation’s healthcare system and the broader socio-economic environment.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams also emphasized the necessity of handling national issues with utmost transparency and fairness to avoid exacerbating the country's challenges.

He expressed concern that the current level of governance could lead to severe consequences if not addressed promptly and effectively.

“Because without proper fairness, honesty, and transparency, things may fall out of hand. And may I say this, that nobody should think that the Ghanaian is very gentle, I don’t like trouble human beings, It is not true.” Duncan-Williams warned, dispelling the notion that Ghanaians are passive.

He called on political leaders to recognize the underlying resilience and potential unrest among the population if their grievances are not addressed.

His remarks reflect a growing sentiment among Ghanaians about the need for genuine leadership, accountability, and transparency to ensure the nation's well-being and stability.

He expressed concerns over several matters related to the Ejisu by-election and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise, calling on the church to address these issues.

“This is a president who is appointing politically exposed people into positions of trust where they are supposed to be neutral and non-partisan. People who have been communicators for the party, people who have been IT backstops for the party, are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. How do you expect them to be neutral and fair in what is happening?

“People who were patrons of TESCON on campus are today Commissioners of the Electoral Commission. But we want to wake up the conscience of the nation that the right thing must be done so that the outcome can actually be the will of the people.

“So, going up to the election, we will continue to play our part. We will raise red flags anytime we think things are not going very well. And we believe that the church community should also keep an eye and be vigilant in ensuring that the right thing is done.”