Driver jailed for 5 years and 8 months for drunk driving that killed 3, injured others

The incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals, Emmanuel Yawson (38), Solomon Tetteh (32), and Love Madoalca Adwoa Broni, and left several others injured.

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Gilbert Abangna Anyongo, Bimpong was driving a Hyundai Mighty Truck with 15 occupants, including some sitting in the bucket, from Assin Nyankumase to Assin Sienchem. He was under the influence of alcohol and driving at top speed when he veered off his lane, lost control, and somersaulted into the bush.

The victims were rushed to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for medical attention, but the three deceased were pronounced dead on arrival. The survivors, including Bimpong, suffered varying degrees of injuries but were later treated and discharged.

During the trial, it was established that Bimpong's reckless behaviour behind the wheel led to the fatal accident. Despite his emotional plea for leniency, citing his family responsibilities, the court, presided over by Her Ladyship Sophia Priscilla Yeboah, maintained that the punishment must reflect the gravity of the crime and serve as a deterrent to others.

Bimpong, who pleaded guilty to the charges, showed remorse for his actions and wept in court as the sentence was handed down.

About 2,000 dead through road accidents since the beginning of 2024 – NRSA

Earlier in the month, the Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng, revealed that about 2,000 people had so far died through road accidents since the beginning of the year.

Out of the number death recorded, 75 percent are males and 25 percent are females and on average, eight persons die daily in the country through road accidents.