Driver of Karaga DCE shot dead

The death has been reported of the driver of the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Karaga.

According to reports from multiple news outlets, he was shot by some unknown gunmen at Yaro Karaga.

The driver is believed to have been returning from Tamale, where he went to service the Nissan Patrol.

Reports indicate that’s the matter was reported to the Karaga District police by some residents, who found the car parked and suspected something was wrong.

His body has since been transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

