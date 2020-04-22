The group said carrying less passengers in a bid to observe social distancing protocols has taken a toll on their daily sales.

They are, therefore, calling on the government to reduce fuel prices at the pump with immediate effect.

According to them, the sharp decline of crude oil in the international market due to the coronavirus pandemic should reflect in the reduction of fuel prices.

In a statement, the Association said if government does not reduce fuel prices by the end of the week, they will in turn be forced to increase transport fares.

"We have noticed that the government does not have drivers at heart and is unconcerned when it comes to matters of improving the lives of drivers,” the statement reads.

“We're therefore giving government up the end of this week, thus from now to 27th of April to reduce fuel prices or we will increase our fares.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers-Ghana (COPEC) has disclosed that despite the drastic fall of fuel prices on the world market, prices are unlikely to change on the Ghanaian market.

A statement issued by COPEC’s Executive Secretary noted that despite the development, it is unlikely there will be any reduction in Ghana.