Starrfmonline reports that drivers at the Accra lorry terminal in Takoradi have increased their fares barely 24 hours after the lockdown was lifted.

The report suggests buses that used to charge GHC33 without air-conditioning and ghc35 cedis with air-conditioning, now charge GHC43 and GHC45, respectively.

A driver who gave his name as Acolatse said the increment is due to the fact that they have reduced the number of passengers they load in order to observe social distancing protocols.

“This bus you see here is originally manufactured to pick 15 passengers but because of President Akufo Addo’s directive we now pick 9 passengers,” he argued.

The decision to increase the lorry fares did not enthuse many passengers, who were left with no other choice than to pay up.

Meanwhile, the drivers at the Kumasi lorry terminal in Takoradi have not increased their transport fares.

President Akufo-Addo on Sunday announced that the partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi has been lifted.

The President said, while the partial lockdown has been lifted, the ban on social gatherings remains in full force.