DSTV in a notice to its subcribers said: “Due to the increase in CST, be advised of a subscription price adjustment on your package from November 1, 2019.”

For example, a Compact Plus Package which used to be GHS205 for monthly subscription will now be GHS210 from Novemvber1.

DSTV increase charges

The CST Act passed in 2008 also applies to service charges paid by consumers for use of communication service in television and radio.

The Communication Service Tax which was introduced in 2008 was pegged at a rate of 6% payable by consumers of certain electronic communication services — but the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in his mid-year budget announce an increment in the CST rate, from 6% to 9%.

The new 9% CST took effect from October 1.