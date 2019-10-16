Abigail Shona reportedly told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that although men sucking their wives’ breasts is not necessarily a cure for breast cancer, it can help in detection of lumps in the breast for early treatment.

“We are encouraging women not to deprive their husbands of the pleasure of breast sucking and handling as it will also be beneficial to them.

“This is because, in as much as we preach self-examination by women for early detection, most women don’t do it.

“So, if they allow their husbands to help them with it, it will help a lot because early detection is the major panacea to address the scourge.

“If breast cancer is detected early before it gets to an advanced stage, it could be survived,” Shona said.

Aside from men being agents of breast cancer early detection, Shona encouraged women to breastfeed their children more to lower their risk of suffering the dreaded disease.

READ ALSO: “Where the f - - k am I? Let me out” – Dead soldier screams as his corpse is lowered into the grave

She explained that mothers who breastfeed lower their risk of pre- and post-menopausal breast cancer.

“Most women who breastfeed experience hormonal changes during lactation that delay their menstrual periods.

“This reduces a woman’s lifetime exposure to hormones like estrogen, which can promote breast cancer cell growth.

“And what sucking the breast by a man can only do is to detect breast cancer by feeling the lumps early enough so as to seek medical help,” Shona advised.