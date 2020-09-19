The allegation was made by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman, Ernest Henry Norgbey, who said over 21,000 names were missing from the voters register.

He, therefore, accused the EC of foul play and a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise some Ghanaians.

“We have identified over 21,000 names that have been deleted from the register and it is just unfortunate that this has happened,” the legislator told Accra-based Citi FM.

“We had a very peaceful registration in Ashaiman. There was no chaos. There was nothing untoward and at the end of the exercise, everything was smooth. So it shouldn’t be that during the exhibition, our names will not be on the register, including myself, the MP of the constituency. It’s just unfortunate that this is happening.

“Be that it may, it also appears that it’s a deliberate attempt by the EC to remove certain categories of people from the register because if you look at the number of people from both the Volta Region and the Northern Region that have been deleted, it could be a deliberate attempt.”

However, reacting to this, the Public Relations Officer for the EC, Sylvia Annor, debunked the allegations of the Ashaiman MP.

She explained that the Commission has processes in place to resolve such issues when they pop up during the exhibition of the new voters’ register.

“You are mentioning a very huge figure, 21,000. So let those individuals go to the centres, if they go, and they are denied, they will be given inclusion forms if their names are not in the exemptions list or the multiple lists for them to be included on the voters’ register,” Mrs. Annor said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.