The Commission on Tuesday demanded that Parliament approves the amount ahead of next year’s general elections.

The EC stressed that the need for a new voter’s register is important because the current one is inaccurate.

The EC wants to compile another voter's register

Per the Commission’s budget, breakdown, GH¢27million has also been requested for voter and electoral education and GH¢1.2million for demarcation of electoral boundaries.

The EC’s budget has, however, been criticsed by a section of the public, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC wondered why the EC is so desperate to change the voter’s election, adding that some people will be disenfranchised should a new voter’s register be introduced.

Meanwhile, the EC’s Director of Electoral Services, Dr Serebour Quaicoe, has defended her outfit, saying the Commission has had to battle with challenges of biometric verification.

“A lot of people’s fingers are failing to be recognised so with the new one that we want to introduce, we will add facial recognition, so that if the fingers fail we can use the face to verify,” Dr. Quaicoe explained on Joy News.