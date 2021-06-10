ECOWAS will rid region of terrorism – Akufo-Addo

With the next ECOWAS Summit scheduled to be held in Accra on June 19, the ECOWAS Chair indicated that top of the agenda of the meeting of Heads of State will not only include reforms to the Organisation, but also a firm resolution by the Member States to implement a comprehensive plan of action to combat effectively the menace of terrorism.

President Akufo-Addo further stressed on the determination and commitment of Ghana to deepen and strengthen the ties of friendship and co-operation with Burkina Faso, in areas such as infrastructural development, railways development, and agriculture, for the mutual benefit of their respective peoples.

He noted that, with countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire, in recent times, bearing the brunt of terrorism and violent extremism, it is important that countries in West Africa rally behind each other to defeat the menace.

The Burkinabe President stressed that it is only West Africans, working together, that can defeat terrorism, and, thus, lent his support to his Ghanaian counterpart’s call for ECOWAS to take the lead in the fight against terrorism.