Education, economic prosperity, and 9 key points in Akufo-Addo's Independence Day speech

Here are the key highlights from the President's address:

1 . Homage to Independence Struggle Icons

The President paid tribute to the forebears and leaders of the independence struggle, including the Big Six, Yaa Asantewaa, and others who played pivotal roles in liberating Ghana.

2. Celebration Theme: "Our Democracy, Our Pride"

The President focused on this year's theme, "OUR DEMOCRACY, OUR PRIDE," emphasizing the importance of Ghana's democratic journey and the collective pride in the nation's achievements

3. Free Senior High School Policy

The President celebrated the success of the Free Senior High School policy, noting the highest-ever enrollment of first-year students and its positive impact on Ghana's youth and future.

4. Upcoming Economic Projects

President Akufo-Addo expressed optimism about two upcoming economic projects – the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation and the Ada Songhor Salt project – poised to boost the country's economic fortunes.

5. Rule of Law for Economic Prosperity

Emphasizing the importance of the rule of law, the President underscored its role in ensuring economic prosperity and called for a collective commitment to discipline and adherence to legal principles.

6. Environmental Conservation

Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to care for the environment, expressing concern about the disregard for forests, rivers, and natural resources, emphasizing the need for responsible environmental stewardship.

7. Support for Flood Victims

The President reassured support for communities affected by flooding caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, allocating funds for ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions.

8. Promotion of Cultural Identity

The President emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting Ghana's cultural identity. He urged parents not only to focus on academic education but also to instill Ghanaian values, language, and traditions in their children, ensuring a strong cultural foundation for future generations.

9. Commitment to Responsible Mining

President Akufo-Addo highlighted the government's commitment to responsible mining practices, especially in the bauxite sector. He announced Ghana's commitment to refining locally mined bauxite, aiming to produce alumina for supply to the Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO) and the broader downstream aluminum industry

10 . Hosting the African Games

President Akufo-Addo announced Ghana's hosting of the 13th African Games, expressing optimism for a successful event and drawing parallels with Cote d'Ivoire's AFCON hosting.

11. Importance of Eastern Region

Acknowledging the significance of the Eastern Region in Ghana's history, Akufo-Addo highlighted its diverse culture, educational institutions, and contribution to the country's development.

