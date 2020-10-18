DSP Yaw Dankwa Agyekum said he will personally ensure that anyone who attempts to cause mayhem is dealt with.

He noted that the law will be applied in dealing with miscreants, adding that no politician or chief can influence his decisions.

Akwatia Police Commander, DSP Yaw Dankwa Agyekum

The Police Commander said this during a peace walk organised by the Ghana Pentecostal Council of Churches on Saturday.

“We will do the right thing for Akwatia. During my administration, if you commit any crime I would not spare you and no politician or chief can influence my decision,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

DSP Dankwa Agyekum added: “I am not God, but that bad word of Akwatia being a flash point has been used to cover the good deeds in Akwatia for far too long. We would remove it from Akwatia.

“We have the law, God is law. Whoever complies with the law will have peace. Anybody who is not ready to comply with the law would be dealt with.”

The peace walk was attended by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the Akwatia constituency, Ernest Kumi, and his rival from the NDC, Henry Boakye Yiadom, were also in attendance.