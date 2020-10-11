According to a report by Adomonline.com, Reverend Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi passed away on Saturday, October 10 at the Ho Teaching Hospital, where he was admitted after a short illness.

The news portal further reported the Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church, Reverend Dr. E.A.K Amey as having said in a statement that an emergency General Assembly of the Executive Council has been scheduled for Thursday, October 15 “to deliberate on the way forward”.

Reverend Dr. Seth Senyo Agidi was elected in August 2014 and inducted into office on 11th January 2015 as the 13th Moderator of the Church, to serve a six-year term.

With just about two months to complete his tenure as the EP church moderator, the man of God has passed on.

Rev Lt Col Dr. Bliss Divine Agbeko is billed to succeed him when his tenure ends on December 13, 2020.