Sammy Gyamfi said the Akufo-Addo government is only renaming factories, rather than building them as promised.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, he said even factories older than himself are being branded under the 1D1F.

Sammy Gyamfi

“EverPure, Kasapreko are all being branded as One-District One Factory by the deceitful President Akufo-Addo,” Sammy Gyamfi said.

“Go and check the list, they are there. Factories which are older than me, Sammy Gyamfi, are being branded today as 1D1F factories.

“Unijay Garments, a woman who has been producing garments for the local and international markets in the last 30 years, has been listed under the 1D1F initiative by President Akufo-Addo.”

The One District One Factory programme was one of the flagship campaign promises of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) prior to the 2016 general elections.

Seven (7) local banks are financing some of the factories, while the African Development Bank (AfDB) has also earmarked $200,000 for 56 small-scale processing facilities.