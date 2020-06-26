Sammy Gyamfi, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo and the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekow Spio Garbrah went to the port to ascertain the difficulties of the new UNIPASS system.

Upon arrival at the long room, Sammy Gyamfi addressed the press on the contingent’s mission and proceeded to introduce members.

We came here to engage with the stakeholders and to better understand what the challenges are,” Sammy Gyamfi told journalists.

“We came here to see for ourselves whether the UNIPASS system is working smoothly or it is not working at all.”

MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Not long into the address, security men stormed the place and asked them to leave, causing a momentary melee.

The team was compelled to move out of the long room to continue with their address.

Since the introduction of this new port-clearing system, which processes documents and payments through one window and intended to depart from the previous system where valuation and classification and risk management and payment were handled by different entities, there have been controversies regarding its efficiency.