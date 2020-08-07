According to him, a continuous increase in fake news and misinformation about Ghana’s COVID-19 fight will make the fight against the virus exceedingly difficult.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, Dr. Da Costa said the issue about fake news and misinformation has been a worldwide challenge that countries continue to fight against due to the negative impact they both have on the coronavirus fight.

COVID-19 fake news

He believes it is about time the media joined forces with the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health to inform the public about the continuous existence of the virus to enable people to understand the need to protect themselves and observe the safety protocols.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 8 new deaths in its COVID-19 fight to take the toll to 206.

The country also recorded 455 new positive cases increasing the country’s case count to 40,097.

"A total of 455 new cases were reported on August 4, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 15 July to August 3, 2020, as seen in Figure 11 but reported from the lab on August 4," the GHS said.

Per the update, the number of people who have recovered from the disease is now 36,638 putting the active cases at 3,253.