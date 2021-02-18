The children of Simon are reported to have refused intake of food since the arrest of their father detained in custody.

The embattled nurse father is also said to be battling a fractured leg upon hearing the arrest of his son.

Narrating her ordeal how it is becoming difficult caring for the children, Madam Eunice Adongo, wife of Simon Ayamga, said "The children have refused to eat. They keep asking to know the whereabouts of their father. Simon’s father is currently battling ill-health. I am pleading for clemency. I only spoke to him once since his arrest where he disclosed to me that he is being held at the national headquarters of the national security."

KNUST student Simon Ayamga

She, therefore, pleaded with the government to forgive him.

Ayamga issued the threat in a WhatsApp group chat about the ongoing Supreme Court petition on whether the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa should mount the witness box or not.

The nurse who is a member of the group posted a message that reads "1. Pre-trial interrogatories – DENIED"... 2. Inspection of witness documents – DENIED," and that triggered the threat from Simon Ayamga who wrote that they will burn down the Supreme Court if Jean Mensa is not allowed to testify.

After the threat, he was picked up by a joint team of Police and Intelligence operatives from Accra.

He was arrested at Caesar Hostel, Ayeduase New Site in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at about 6 pm.