The sad incident is said to have happened on the Obogu-Banso road in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region.

Dailymailgh reports that the victim, Ester Nyamenye, was a student of Ofoase Senior High Technical School.

The 23-year-old, together with three others, was on board a Chevrolet Matiz Taxi cab returning to school for her exit exams.

The victim was going back to school following COVID-19 enforced four-month shut down.

According to the Police, the driver of the vehicle lost control on reaching a spot near the Banso Health Center.

In a statement, the Police said the car veered off the road and summersaulted into a nearby bush.

While the student passed on, a 13-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man who were also in the car sustained serious injuries.

The survivors have since been rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Stewards Mortuary.