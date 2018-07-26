Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP


Suggestion First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP

The IGP revealed that recruiting better-educated officers are part of measures being discussed to improve a perceived lack of professionalism and combat recent challenges bedevilling the police service.

  • Published:
Zongo youth chase away IGP in Kumasi play

Zongo youth chase away IGP in Kumasi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante Apeatu has advocated for the use of a first degree as a minimum requirement for enlistment into the police service.

He said such pre-qualification will go a long way in bringing some sanity into the police force.

Currently, the minimum requirement for entering the Police Service is a West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) certificate but the IGP is sure that the service will witness a 'huge change' if the minimum educational standards are raised.

READ ALSO: Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi

"First of all, I think in our transformation agenda we have listed certain things that we think we must revamp. Training, training and re-training of our officers constantly on the job and we must also... The bad apples must be fired because they are dangerous. Imagine we had four-year degree holders only in the Police service, won't this service change? It will, definitely going to be a huge change in the service. So, for me even if we raise the bar higher for intake of Policemen, I think it is also going to help us", he said.

First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP play

First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP

 

The police force has been under intense criticism over the past few weeks for separate incidents that have resulted in deaths and abuse.

"We've been talking about it, it didn't use to be SHS (Senior High School) some time ago JHS (Junior High School) but I think it will be proper for us to keep raising the bar higher", he added.

The IGP revealed that recruiting better-educated officers are part of measures being discussed to improve a perceived lack of professionalism and combat recent challenges bedevilling the police service.

Kennedy Agyapong blasts IGP
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report School Feeding ‘illegally’ invested GHC 16m with Dalex, Cal Bank – Report
Child Abuse: Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter Child Abuse Police search for 'wicked' mother who poured hot water on daughter
Midland Assault: Police pleads not guilty in court Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in court
Accusations: Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning Accusations Gov't interference cause of recent police brutalities - Kwesi Aning
Rest in Peace: Amissah-Arthur goes home as Mahama bids farewell Rest in Peace Amissah-Arthur goes home as Mahama bids farewell
Defense Cooperation: 800 US soldiers in Ghana for jungle warfare training Defense Cooperation 800 US soldiers in Ghana for jungle warfare training

Recommended Videos

Pastor's Rides: Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce Pastor's Rides Rev Obofour buys a second $300,000 Rolls Royce
Growing Population: Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t go beyond three babies - Population Council warns
Police Assault: Police commander who got 14 yr boy lashed interdicted Police Assault Police commander who got 14 yr boy lashed interdicted



Top Articles

1 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
2 Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gunbullet
3 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
4 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face...bullet
5 In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money –...bullet
6 Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being...bullet
7 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaimanbullet
8 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
9 Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for...bullet
10 Midland Assault Police pleads not guilty in courtbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
3 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

The victim, Stanley Antwi
Police Brutality Police Commander interdicted over lashing of 14-year-old
Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure
Development Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure
Gitmo Detainees Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana
Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Warning Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't