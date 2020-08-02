Wearing a blue dress, which is complemented by her iconic glasses, she posed in front of the camera for a nice shot.

The former Electoral Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana took to her Instagram account to post the photo with the caption "Ready for Metamorphosis. How to Blossom in Crisis with."

Social media users have reacted to Mrs Osei’s post, with some showing admiration for her beauty.

READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo jabs John Mahama

Meanwhile, Charlotte Osei is set to begin his new adventure as a TV host on GHOne Tv.

GHOne TV on Friday announced a new programme dubbed ‘Business Compass’ to be hosted by Charlotte Osei.

This is how social media users reacted to Charlotte Osei’s post:

@akosua_oduraa_kaakyire: "Beautiful woman." @daveadu:

"Woww ..You look stunning mum." @abenagemini:

"Anticipating to listen to you mom." @governor_007:

"Chai always looking international❤️ @char_osei."