The president said consumers under 50kph will not pay bills for the next three months while those above will pay 50% of their bills in the same period.

While this policy has received a wide ranging appreciation by Ghanaians, some other people think it will hurt the pockets of citizens in the long run.

This has been the issue between John Jinapor, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator for Yapei Kusawgu, says the relief package will make consumers worse off, while his brother, Abu Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) disagrees.

Commenting on what he believes to be the dire implication of the relief package to consumers, John Jinapor, who is a former Deputy Energy Minister, put the following on his Facebook page:

“For the avoidance of doubt the lifeline Net Charge for Electricity consumers (50kwh) is ¢19.26 a month.

John Jinapor

By spending more time at home during the lockdown a doubling of consumption, that is a 100kwh will push a consumer to ¢58.93.

Therefore a 50% rebate will still make you worse off.

Use electricity wisely and don’t be misled by the rebate.

Stay safe”.

However, his brother disagrees. Abu Jinapor explained, also on Facebook, that even if it was true that consumers will use more power during the lockdown period, half of their burden would have been eased by the government.

He made this point, and others, in the post below:

For the avoidance of doubt, of the almost Three Million, Eight Hundred thousand (3.8m) customers of ECG, a little over One Million (1.0m), representing about Twenty Seven point Four percent (27.4%), are lifeline consumers.

Of the Nine Hundred and Thirty Eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy Seven (938,477) customers of NEDCO, which encompasses the five northern regions and more, the constituents of all of us northern politicians, Five Hundred and Sixty Nine Thousand, Three Hundred and Sixty Four ( 569,364), representing Sixty point Six Seven percent (60.67%), are lifeline consumers.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor,

Firstly, some ECG lifeline consumers are not under lockdown and all the lifeline consumers in the five northern regions are certainly not under lockdown. Undoubtedly, a large proportion of our citizens will enjoy FREE ELECTRICITY with most of them resident outside the lockdown areas and, happily, the northern parts of our country.

Secondly, assuming without admitting that the lockdown areas will consume more electricity due to the restrictions, a logic which is very weak anyway, and therefore will move out of the lifeline category, quite clearly, these consumers will still enjoy a subsidy or relief since they would have been worse off without the fifty percent (50%) absorption by government. They will still have had to pay the full cost of the so called increased consumption. Basic reasoning.

Thirdly, for a government which subjected us to four (4) consecutive years of DUMSOR, supervised the worse utility tariff regime and exhibited such extreme incompetence in the energy sector in particular, to have the temerity to, even, comment on energy matters is to, say the least, shocking. They should learn to keep quiet as their record in government is the worse in the life of the Ghanaian people. Theirs, was crass incompetence and insensitivity to the plight of our population. Let them learn to hold their peace as the little effusion from them, makes them sound ludicrous and reminds our country men and women of their unedifying period in government.

The government of Akufo-Addo remains committed to building a Ghana, even in such difficult circumstances, which is fair, prosperous and determined to lift the mass of our people out of the current predicament.