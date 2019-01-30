In a statement, the investigative agency said it has secured a court order to freeze all assets linked with the embattled businessman.

Among the properties set to be frozen are Landed Properties and Vehicles of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Menzgold Office Complex, Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Marketing Consult and Star Madrid Football Club.

EOCO also listed Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Brew Energy Company Limited as well as G-Tech Automobile Service.

Also, two (2) properties located at Trassaco Valley (Plot No. 315 and Plot No. 337), Plot of land (No. 54) near Oak Street- Trassaco Valley, Uncompleted Residence and 510 acres of land belonging to NAM1 have been seized by EOCO.

Meanwhile, the statement added that family and friends of the wanted fugitive as well as associates in possession of such properties to submit same to their outfit, in their own interest.

“By this news release, all employees of the affected companies, relatives and friends who are in possession of any of such properties are to surrender same by the authority of the high court to the Economic and Organized Crime Head Office and Regional Offices in their own interest,” sections of the statement read.

Meanwhile, NAM 1 is still a wanted man after an Accra Circuit Court issued a warrant for his arrest earlier in the month.

This follows a series of demonstrations by aggrieved customers of Menzgold who have their investments locked up.

The gold dealership firm has had to deal with a lot of trouble following disagreements with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regarding its operations.

Currently, the company has been forced to halt its collectibles and all other new businesses related to its gold vault market.