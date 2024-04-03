Gborbu Wulomo’s bride is nearly 16 and not 12 years – Chieftaincy Minister

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, April 2, Mr Boateng clarified that although she was a bit older, it did not dismiss the fact that she is still a minor and the state must protect her rights.

He noted that his outfit in collaboration with other ministries intended to protect the rights of the young girl.

“We seem to be unraveling some few things. For instance, the age of 12 which we were made to believe is incorrect. The child is almost 16 [but] still a minor,” he said.

Among other things, they will also ascertain the young girl's real age using birth certificate for the accurate or records from her school to confirm or expose the lies.

His comment follows the purported marriage of Naa Okromo, 12, now addressed as Naa Yomo Ayemuede to the Gborbu Wulomo, a 63-year-old priest over the weekend in Nungua.