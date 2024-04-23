ADVERTISEMENT
The current 'dumsor' is not as bad as the one under Mahama – Prof. Adei

Evans Annang

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA has bemoaned the current power outages currently happening across the country.

‘He said the outages, popularly dumsor, are bad but it cannot be compared to what persisted in the past.

“The power crisis is not as bad as the Dumsor days but if we don’t take care it will only get worse,” he told TV3 in an interview on Monday, April 22.

Prof Adei further provided the government with ideas on how to tackle the current challenges.

He said “so the first thing is that if there are bottlenecks which are not allowing us to use the existing capacity to the fullest, they must be addressed. But in the long run, we must have a national strategic agenda. You can go solar, immediately the government should allow all solar panels and anything to do with it import duty-free because in the end the country and the government will win. We must have a strategy to make sure that we have a long-term solution.”

Relatedly, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the Minister for Energy.

According to the Institute, the current power outages, popularly known as dumsor, are enough reason for him to be sacked.

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, expressed disappointment with the minister’s perceived inaction in an interview on Eyewitness News on Monday.

He highlighted the minister’s apparent disconnect from the reality of the energy situation, questioning the purpose of his presence in such a critical space.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

