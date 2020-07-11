A statement signed by sector Minister, Cynthia Morrison, called on the National Media Commission to ban him from appearing on shows.

The controversial counselor has been widely criticised for saying “every rape victim enjoys the act”.

READ ALSO: Counselor Lutterodt defends ‘rape victims enjoy the act’ comment (WATCH)

“Counsellor Lutterodt is a rape apologist” - Ama K Abebrese AFP

Discussing the issue of rape on Adom TV, he suggested that, while rape victims are forced into the act, they tend to enjoy it midway through.

He has since been slammed by actresses Ama K Abebrese, Juliet Ibrahim, Lydia Forson and musicians EL and Joey B, as well as other Ghanaians.

Adding her voice, the Gender Minister said “there is no justification for him to make such a maligning statement on television or in private”.

Statement from Gender Ministry

She said Counselor Lutterodt’s comments were disgusting and “a threat and danger to the general public”.

“We also call on him to unreservedly retract his unsubstantiated and insensitive comments and apologise to the general public,” Mrs. Morrison added.