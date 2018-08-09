Ghana is a not a serious country - Former AIDS Ambassador

news

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, Former HIV/AIDS Ambassador has stated that Ghana as a country is not caring enough for its citizens.

She made this statement in relation to the lack of support she has received from the Ministry of Gender and Children since she hinted of her decision to commit suicide.

Joyce in her Facebook post said she had had enough and was going to kill herself and her three children.

According to her, although she could not carry out the suicide, she was expecting the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to reach out to her and even salvage her children.

She told the Daily Graphic: "a country that does not prioritise children has no future; and I am not saying this just for myself. Somebody puts up such a post on Facebook saying ‘I am going to kill myself and my three children’ and the only person to stop me was a Zylofon media staff?"

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah caused outrage when she admitted that she doesn't have the HIV virus a few years back. This admission infuriated people because she has been an ambassador for HIV/AIDS in Ghana for over five years.

She disclosed that she has no means to raise money to support the education of her three children as a single mother.

“I am currently not living with my children because I don’t have a place to stay. I am in deep crisis. My medications are also very expensive and I can’t afford it", she said.

“What happened to the Ministry for Gender and Social Protection? I expected them to contact me and at least take my children away from me because had it been elsewhere, I would possibly be in a mental institution by now with my children far away from me", she added.