Ghana’s Sputnik V contract with Dubai Sheikh has been cancelled - Health Minister

The Minister said this when he faced a Parliamentary Committee probing the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines by government.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said: “We are not just terminating the contract because after the contract, they gave us two weeks to supply the first 300,000 doses of the vaccines that we have ordered based on the letters of credit we have given them as part of the terms of the agreement”.

“But our letters of credit were delayed but got to them later”, Mr Agyeman-Manu said.

According to him, the suppliers came back that “they have run out of stock and that they are waiting on the manufacturer to supply them and they will supply us in two weeks”.

After two weeks, he narrated, “we enquired and they have said still they haven’t received it”.

“So, we started engaging them that if that is the matter, they should permit us to withdraw from the contract so that we can do something different and buy vaccines for ourselves because our faith in them to supply was waning”.

“So, we continuously put pressure on them and they gave us July [to supply]”.

“They gave us verbal notice that they will not be able to supply any longer, and, so, we requested that they terminate the agreement, which they have actually done”.

Pulse Ghana

“So, as we sit here, there is no contract between the two of us.”

The government has been under immense pressure from members of the opposition in regards to the purchase of the vaccines.