Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese

news

A helicopter carrying gold from Bibiani in the Western Region forcefully landed at a maize farm in Kumikrom, a village near Asamakese in the Eastern Region.

Police reports indicate that the helicopter was said to have developed a mechanical fault and forced landed at the maize farm.

The crew on board managed to control the fault and forced an emergency landing without anyone being hurt.

READ ALSO: Funny Face survives near-fatal accident; his Range Rover damaged

There were four crew members aboard the helicopter namely Capt. Abdul Salam, Gifty Danso, a Custom officer, David Fosu and Adjei Kumi Enock.



According to the police at Asamankese, another helicopter arrived later, transferred the boxes of gold and carried the distressed crew.



The faulty helicopter has been left at the scene under Yanowa Police guard.