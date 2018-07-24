Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese


Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese

There were four crew members aboard the helicopter namely Capt. Abdul Salam, Gifty Danso, a Custom officer, David Fosu and Adjei Kumi Enock.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese play

Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakese

A helicopter carrying gold from Bibiani in the Western Region forcefully landed at a maize farm in Kumikrom, a village near Asamakese in the Eastern Region.

Police reports indicate that the helicopter was said to have developed a mechanical fault and forced landed at the maize farm.

The crew on board managed to control the fault and forced an emergency landing without anyone being hurt.

READ ALSO: Funny Face survives near-fatal accident; his Range Rover damaged

There were four crew members aboard the helicopter namely Capt. Abdul Salam, Gifty Danso, a Custom officer, David Fosu and Adjei Kumi Enock.

According to the police at Asamankese, another helicopter arrived later, transferred the boxes of gold and carried the distressed crew.

The faulty helicopter has been left at the scene under Yanowa Police guard.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Eastern Region: Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm In Eastern Region Helicopter carrying gold force-lands at maize farm
Women Empowerment: 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics Women Empowerment 2nd POWA forum tackles media’s impact on women’s participation in politics
$72m Software Scandal: Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face court today
Double-Track System: Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of Education Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of Education
Examinations: Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8% Examinations Upward increase in 2018 WASSCE success hits 1.8%
Agriculture: Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region Agriculture Fall armyworms take over 300 farms in Upper East region

Recommended Videos

Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group
Police Assault Saga: I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo Police Assault Saga I support sanctions against ‘woman beater’ policeman – Nana Addo
Police Assault Aftermath: Nigerian police chief mocks Ghana police over latest brutality Police Assault Aftermath Nigerian police chief mocks Ghana police over latest brutality



Top Articles

1 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
2 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
3 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
4 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hallbullet
5 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings- Akua...bullet
6 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
7 Patience Osafo Woman assaulted by police is a thief- Akua...bullet
8 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting...bullet
9 Police Assault Nana Akufo-Addo wades into assault of...bullet
10 Justice IMANI boss mulls suit against Midland Savings...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Police Arrest Bullion van driver ‘killer’ arrested
Police Brutality Medical report reveals nursing mother suffered severe bruises
In Western Region Commercial sex worker stabbed to death by patron
Ghana Police Woman mercilessly assaulted by police lodges formal complaint