This was disclosed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who said plans are underway to retrieve the funds.

He said Ghana is due about $30 million in compensation, adding that government has been engaging an international law in the last six months in a bid to retrieve the funds.

“Since June this year we’ve been engaged with an international law firm that has extensive experience in investigations and anti-corruption transactions so that we may get some assistance in repatriating our about $30 million in this $3.9 billion [settlement] to put to use here in Ghana,” Mr. Nkrumah said.

Earlier this year, it emerged that some top Ghanaian officials allegedly received bribes from Airbus to grant the company business favours.

UK court documents revealed that the bribery scandal happened between 2009 and 2015 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

Ghana was one of five countries caught up in the scandal, with Airbus subsequently being slapped with a £3 billion fine.

Records available to the Ghana government suggest about $30 million dollars of the fine is as a result of bribes paid to then government officials in Ghana.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the government is also collaborating with international investigative agencies to bring the persons behind the scandal to book.

He added that any share of the fines recovered be used exclusively to enhance the capabilities of Ghana’s anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies.