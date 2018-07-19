Gov't releases GHS 30 million for NABCO

news

Ken Ofori-Attah, Minister of Finance, has announced that government has released a sum of GHS 30m for the funding of the National Builders Corps (NABCO) policy.

He said this during his delivery of the mid-term budget review to Members of Parliament in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo launched the NABCO policy in May in Kumasi and it is intended to alleviate the extreme unemployment among graduates in the country.

READ ALSO: CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds

It is expected to employ over 100,000 unemployed Ghanaian graduates within four years.

“The 2018 Budget provided GH¢600 million for the implementation of NaBCo, out of which GH¢30 million has been released to take care of the initial cost of the programme,” he said.

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is in line with Ghana’s Financial Management Administration Act which requires that the Minister for Finance appear before Parliament not later than July 31, to submit a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

The review gives the government the opportunity to inform the Parliament of its revision of economic targets and forecast for the remaining half of the year.