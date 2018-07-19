Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gov't releases GHS 30 million for NABCO


Employment Gov't releases GHS 30 million for NABCO

It is expected to employ over 100,000 unemployed Ghanaian graduates within four years.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO play

Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO

Ken Ofori-Attah, Minister of Finance, has announced that government has released a sum of GHS 30m for the funding of the National Builders Corps (NABCO) policy.

He said this during his delivery of the mid-term budget review to Members of Parliament in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo launched the NABCO policy in May in Kumasi and it is intended to alleviate the extreme unemployment among graduates in the country.

READ ALSO: CHRAJ clears Finance Minister over $2.25bn bonds

It is expected to employ over 100,000 unemployed Ghanaian graduates within four years.

“The 2018 Budget provided GH¢600 million for the implementation of NaBCo, out of which GH¢30 million has been released to take care of the initial cost of the programme,” he said.

Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO play

Gov't releases GHS 30m for NABCO

 

 

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is in line with Ghana’s Financial Management Administration Act which requires that the Minister for Finance appear before Parliament not later than July 31, to submit a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

The review gives the government the opportunity to inform the Parliament of its revision of economic targets and forecast for the remaining half of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Crime: Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoa Crime Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoa
Investigations: Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't
Investigations: Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't Investigations Probe death of 7 Kumasi 'robbers' - Muntanka to gov't
#62Steps: Building a Ghana beyond filth – do your part by cleaning your environment #62Steps Building a Ghana beyond filth – do your part by cleaning your environment
Vigilantism: 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force members Vigilantism 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force members
Clarification: Disregard false reports, we are still working with Anas – BBC Clarification Disregard false reports, we are still working with Anas – BBC

Recommended Videos

Free SHS: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Free SHS Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe
Good News: University of Ghana medical centre opens today Good News University of Ghana medical centre opens today
Bad Luck: 'Brave' thief caught red-handed stealing from police patrol car Bad Luck 'Brave' thief caught red-handed stealing from police patrol car



Top Articles

1 Swift Response 7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's deathbullet
2 #Number 12 BBC says it didn’t collaborate with Anas on 'Number 12'bullet
3 Vigilantism 3 of 7 killed ‘robbers’ were Delta Force membersbullet
4 Clarification Disregard false reports, we are still working with...bullet
5 Sexual Abuse Court remands teacher over countless sex with JHS...bullet
6 Crime Armed robbers murder 25-year old hairdresser at Kasoabullet
7 Murder Policeman shot and killed by armed robbers in Kumasibullet
8 Finally University of Ghana Medical Centre opens todaybullet
9 National Service Secretariat NSS withhold 2000 postings...bullet
10 UG Medical Centre Health services at UGMC is free for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Chairman of Interim Management Committee of the UGMC Dr Anarfi Asamoah-Baah
UG Medical Centre UGMC won’t operate like Korle-Bu – IMC Chair
Tackling Corruption Auditor General says he’s ‘willing to die’ to fight corruption in Ghana
Dr Okoe Boye says Korle Bu will soon get a new CEO
Appointment Korle-Bu to get a new CEO this week - Dr. Okoe Boye
Driver's mate jailed for defilement
Crime Driver's mate jailed for defiling 7-year old girl