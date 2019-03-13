Ghana went through a difficult moment and rescuers were overstretched when some parts of the capital, Accra were flooded and compounded by an explosion at the Goil filling station at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle last year June 3, 2015.

Hundreds of people were caught in the inferno and trapped by the flood at Circle.

Over 150 people lost their lives that day. Properties running into millions of cedis were lost to the floods and fire.

Many survivors, who were well-to-do, now rely on benevolent people to survive. Many complained that supports promised them by the state and other organizations have not been fulfilled.

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister said NADMO together with the other security agencies evacuated the injured persons for medical attention and the dead to the mortuaries of the 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

He said the government supported 96 out of the 110 bereaved families with an amount of GH¢10, 000.00 each towards the burial and funeral rites.

Ambrose Dery added that the remaining 14 families were not compensated due to uncertainties surrounding their next of kin.

"As we speak, some of the injured are still visiting the medical facilities and treating their injuries at their own expense, which has made life very difficult for them," he said.

"In view of all the happenings since June 3, 2015, especially to the victims and their families, the Government of Benin donated an amount of $200,000 to support the victims," he noted.

The Minister, inaugurating the committee on Tuesday tasked the them to collaborate with all groups, organisations and NGOs that raised funds in support of the victims.

He added: "I believe the Committee will discharge its duties with diligence to bring relief to the victims of the 3rd June twin disaster.

"Fortunately, most of the surviving victims have constituted themselves into groups, which can be reached easily and NADMO had their contacts as well. This should help the Committee do its work without much difficulties."