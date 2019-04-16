According to a report by Accra-based Citi FM, a draft memo has been sent to Cabinet concerning the proposal.

The report suggests a private company, Tav Airport Holding Company limited, is being considered for a terminal management contract or a concession agreement for the airport.

Tav Airport Holding earlier wrote to the Aviation Ministry about their intention of taking charge of the management of the airport.

In the proposal, the company said it hopes “to help bring about the physical development of the airport enclave.”

Under the proposed terminal management contract, terminals within the airport will be managed by the airlines while the ownership of the airport and its operations remain the responsibility of the state.

Meanwhile, the concession agreement will also see the concession manager take charge of “all aspects of the day to day operations.”

Sections of the memo to Cabinet read: “The concessionaires assume most of the risk for potential downturns in the airport revenues but also receive a greater reward if there is an unexpected increase in airline passenger traffic.”

It urged Cabinet to “consider and convey policy approval for the Ministry of Aviation to facilitate the engagement of Tav Airports Holding Company Limited as a strategic partner for the management of Kotoka International Airport.”

The proposal said privatising the management of the Kotoka International Airport will help make the airport industry more efficient.

The Ministry said the involvement of private sector in airport management will help “release the government of the heavy fiscal load and also to increase the airport industry contribution to the economy by being more efficient.”

“… the participation of the private sector will bring about the needed equity investment for the transformation of the sector thereby making the KIA achieve competitive status within the West African Sub-Region and the continent as a whole,” the proposal added.

The Kotoka International Airport is currently being managed by the Ghana Airports Company Limited.