The move by the religious council underscores the ongoing cultural and moral debate surrounding LGBTQ+ rights in Ghana. As the call reverberates, it prompts a closer examination of the intersection between cultural values, religious beliefs, and the ongoing global discourse on human rights.
GPCC urges Akufo-Addo to assent to Anti-LGBTQ+ bill
The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has taken a vocal stance by urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill recently passed by the country's Parliament.
Recommended articles
On February 28, 2024, Ghana's Parliament approved the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, criminalizing activities related to LGBTQ+ individuals, including promotion, advocacy, and funding. Those found guilty could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 5 years, sparking widespread discussions and opinions from various sectors of society.
The GPCC has actively voiced its support for the Anti-LGBTQ+ bill. In a statement, the council urged President Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill, emphasizing the alignment of the proposed legislation with the cultural and moral values deeply rooted in Ghanaian society.
The call reflects the council's position on maintaining the traditional understanding of family values and societal norms.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh