According to him, those who criticize pastors for taking consultation fees are ignorant of the teachings of the Bible.

He said, just like doctors, pastors must also charge their congregation when they share their knowledge with them.

Osofo Kyiriabosom

For this reason, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said he doesn’t joke with his consultation fees because he considers it as work.

“I don’t joke with my consultation fees. I can’t afford to go hungry when I’m working. Doctors charge for consultation, so, why can’t we pastors do the same when people come to us?” he said on Accra FM.

“Those who criticise me and other pastors are just ignorant of the teachings of the Bible. How can I pay my TV programmes and utility bills if I don’t charge for consultation? You are seeking consultation for the knowledge God has given me, so, you have to pay.”

The man of God further stated that the fees charged for consultation vary from person to person and are higher for politicians and businessmen.

“It’s not for free; the charges differ from person to person – politicians are charged differently from businessmen and women and ordinary people,” he added.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom is the founder and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre.

He is also the founder and flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).