Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, who styles himself as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, said the creation of jobs will be one of his biggest priorities.

“Look at the people on the street, in the traffic light and others, we will try to come out with a system that we are going to work it out for them to get work to do,” he said at a news conference.

He further criticised government’s implementation of the Free SHS, insisting what the youth need is training to prepare them for jobs.

Ghana Union Movement

“We give them free education and when they go out, there is nothing out there for them to do,” he lamented.

“We should rather train them from cradle and then we start building factories and things for them so that by the time they complete school, they will be occupied.”

Osofo Kyiri Abosom doubles as the founder of the Life Assembly Worship Center.

He recently expressed confidence in unseating the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.

"Our intention is not to sabotage any individual, government or political party but to contribute to the democratic shaping of Ghana's development, especially the wellbeing of the citizens,” he said.

"The party's goal is to offer Ghanaians the best solutions to addressing the various economic challenges that have derailed Ghana’s development agenda,” he added.